PDP refers Ortom to disciplinary committee, suspends others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has referred Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue to its National Disciplinary Committee over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

This party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologunagba said that the NWC also approved the suspension of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim and former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State from the party.

Others suspended were Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue) and Dr Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

He said that the party leadership took the decision after extensive review of its affairs in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

He urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of PDP across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.