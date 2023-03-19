PDP National Secretary calls on INEC to release Imo authentic results

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Sunday called on the Owerri office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to announce only authentic results from the Houses of Assembly elections held last Saturday in Imo.

Anyanwu made this demand while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the outcome of the election said to have been characterized by violence, abduction of INEC staff, and intimidation of voters.

He said failure to do that the Imo people would resist and reject the results of the elections.

According to Senator Anyanwu, “We are urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to release the authentic results of the March 18th House of Assembly election to reflect the realities of how Imo people voted.

“Should INEC fails to declare the authentic results to show how the people of the state voted for the Peoples Democratic Party, it will be concluded that officials of the Commission deliberately compromised with agents of the ruling party to subvert the mandate of the people.

“Any fake results released other than the authentic ones, Imo people will not hesitate to reject it to demonstrate their grievances on the conduct of the polls in a peaceful manner.”

“The people of the state will not tolerate a repeat of what transpired during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, advising the Commission to redeem its image by announcing transparent and authentic results.

“We are calling on Imo people to be law abiding and remain calm, the PDP National Scribe notes that all avenues will be activated to reclaim the party’s stolen mandates if officials of INEC fail to do the needful,” PDP Secretary said.