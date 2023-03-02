PDP mulls alliance with LP to rescue Kaduna – Hassan Hyet

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State intends to seek for alliance with the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the Governorship election scheduled for March 11,2023.

Chairman of the PDP in Kaduna State and former Minister, Felix Hassan Hyet said at a press conference that the people of Kaduna were tired and had suffered so much under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had decided to vote for the PDP.

“The people have spoken by coming out enmasse to vote for our party and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. We appreciate the love shown to us. Honestly, we will not joke with it.

” LIke in 2019, when our candidate got the highest votes, we repeated the same feat and gave him the highest votes in the just concluded presidential election held on the 25th February, 2023 in the state.”

“This is the first time the PDP won all the three senatorial seats since the advent of democracy in 1999.”

“We won all the three senatorial seats and ten seats of the House of Representatives seats. We want to win more.”

He thanked the people of the state, the party leaders, elders as well as stakeholders for their doggedness in the last Saturday’s polls and urged them not to relent and ensure that the same feat is repeated during the gubernatorial election.

The PDP, he said, was not ruling out alliance with other parties especially the labour party so as to win Kaduna State.

“We want to rescue the state and restore hope and the lost glory people have missed in the state,” he said.