PDP, LP, others mull alliance against Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

.As PDP candidate, Lagos Senatorial West, demands cert of returns from INEC, claims victory

Ahead of the March 11, Gubernatorial polls, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party and some opposition political parties are currently in negotiation for an alliance aimed at defeating the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

The Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Lagos West Senatorial Districts, Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland and Dr Femi Ferguson, President Ndigbo United Association, Lagos Chapter, disclosed this on Friday at a media briefing, held at Ikeja, Lagios, over alleged manipulation and stolen mandate of PDP, LP and other candidates.

Meanwhile, Aeroland has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of manipulation of the Lagos West Senatorial polls which he won by a wide margin, and demanded the release of a Certificate of Return to the authentic winner.