PDP has no candidate to win election in Lagos – Fayose 

Ayodele Fayose

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose said the People’s Democratic Party, PDP does not have candidate that can win election in Lagos state.

Fayose made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.

He said, “You’re talking about candidate in Lagos, do you have a candidate in Lagos. Those people are doing theartre now. Even when Obi took over Lagos, he got 60, 000 or 70, 000 votes. Somebody, who was photographer to former governor of Lagos state, and he even confirmed that he was his photographer.”

Recall that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor scored 62,449 votes, coming distant third in the March 18th governorship election in Lagos.

The reigning governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 762,134 votes to defeat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who scored 312,329 votes.

Meanwhile, Fayose recently vowed that he will never be a member of join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former governor of Ekiti had said, “Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new. I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. God has given me a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents.”

He said Nigeria was no longer a country to be taken for granted. He cited how the youths who were “taken for granted,” went for the leaders and sacked them, saying it was a further warning.

Warning the leaders in the country, he said the events leading to the 2023 elections and the massive interest shown by young people, showed that it was no longer business as usual.

“Young people did not hide their disdain. They went for the leaders’ neck and took out the neck, sacked them, and occupied the space. Let me tell you again, this is a warning and further warning for those people coming in and returning, that if you mess with the people, they will mess with you in four years’ time,” Fayose said.

According to him, his support for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress was based on the principles of equity which meant southern Nigeria should take over power at the federal level.

“I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Tinubu,” he added.

Fayose noted that the main opposition party was fractured and never prepared for the 2023 elections, saying “my party was prepared to fail.”

While urging the party to work better towards the 2027 polls if they wanted to take power, Fayose maintained that he was against the PDP’s decision not to rotate power to the South.