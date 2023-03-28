PDP crisis: I’m taking office to fulfil all righteousness, says Damagun

…NWC to meet, and review developments Wednesday

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb. Umar Illiya Damagun has said he was stepping into the position to act as chairman “to fulfil all righteousness” because of a court order restraining Dr Iyiorchia Ayu from parading himself as National Chairman.

Damagun who was until his appointment the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the PDP, said this in his first point appointment interview with reporters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “We are here to fulfil all righteousness, we have a court order restraining the chairman our national chairman and we are law-abiding

“I will be here with you in an acting capacity pending the determination of the court, I want to use this opportunity to enjoy you to give me the cooperation all used to have with you.

“I will have a meeting immediately after this session with the NWC to review what is happening in the party.”

Damagun’s appointment was a sequel to a court order which restrained Ayu from performing the functions of National Chairman, until the determination of a pending court case. End