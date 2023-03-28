PDP confident of victory in Adamawa, Kebbi, other states

PDP and its colour flags

…congratulates governors-elect

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that its governorship candidates in Adamawa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Kaduna and others will soon join the party’s ranks of victorious governors.

The party said this in a congratulatory message to all PDP Governors-elect so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said all of the party’s governors-elect so far declared, deserved their victories and should be celebrated.

Ologunagba who spoke on m behalf of the party’s National Working Committee said, “The NWC congratulates Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde FNSE for their re-election which came as a resounding testimony and recognition of their massive achievements in their respective States in line with the manifesto, policies and programmes of the PDP.

“The NWC also congratulates Governors-elect; Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Similanayi Fubara (Rivers State), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Peter Mba (Enugu State).

“Our Party is optimistic of decisive victory at the conclusion of the governorship election in Adamawa State where results already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) place Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in clear lead as well as in Kebbi State where our candidate, Gen. Aminu Bande enjoys overwhelming popularity.

“We are indeed proud of our Governors-elect, whose victories at the election is a conformation of the confidence and trust reposed on them by their people given their proven integrity, capacity, experience and proficiencies for purposeful and result-driven administration in their respective States.

“The PDP is not relenting in the determination to retrieve our stolen governorship mandate in Nasarawa, Ogun, Kaduna and other States where our candidates were deprived of their victory by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in connivance with compromised INEC officials.

“The NWC charges the Governors-elect to ensure to hit the ground running upon their inauguration in tandem with the guiding philosophy of the PDP in delivering good governance to the people.”