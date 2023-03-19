PDP Chairman beaten, dies as thugs shoot 3 INEC Staff in Ebonyi

PDP and its colour flags

…PDP agent was a victim of stray bullet – Police

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ebonyi state, reportedly turned violent, leading to the killing of the Ezza North LGA Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, Nweke Peter.

Vanguard gathered that gunmen stormed the polling station in the area and forced people to scamper for safety.

The assailants used the opportunity to beat up the PDP Chieftain to a coma.

The body of the party Chairman was later found where it was dumped.

Also, three INEC officials were also reportedly shot and have been moved to an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki, where they are presently receiving treatment.

In a related development, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, agent, Oyibo Nwani has been shot dead by thugs who stormed his polling Unit in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the thugs allegedly came to snatch ballot boxes as youths and other electorate made frantic efforts to resist them.

As altercations went on, the PDP agent who held the ballot box was shot in the head.

A reliable source also revealed that another PDP faithful who was resisting the snatching of the ballot box with them was also stabbed in the face as his eyes are presently almost condemned.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the killing of the Chairman of PDP in Ezza North LGA, explained that he was not shot but was beaten to a coma.

“He was not shot but beaten to a coma. He was rushed to the hospital and that was where he died.”

On the shooting of a PDP agent in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the Police Public Relations Officer noted that the PDP member was a victim of stray bullets, occasioned by a gunmen attack in the area.

She further added that her office was yet to be intimated about the shooting of any INEC Staff during last Saturday’s election in the State.