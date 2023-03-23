PDP appoints 13-member Caretaker Committee for Katsina

PDP and its colour flags

…panel to oversee party for 3 months

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC), the Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday set up a 13-member Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period of 90 days.

This was a sequel to the dissolution of the State Executive Committee, on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Thursday, the party said it reached the decision to set up the panel in line with provisions of the PDP Constitution.

Ologunagba said, “The National Working Committee of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

“The Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1. Dr. Abdulrahman Usman – Chairman

2. Hon. Nura Shehu Giwa – Member

3. Hon. Haruna Jami – Member

4. Lawal I Safana – Member

5. Sanusi Audu Fari – Member

6. Nura Ahmadu Kurfi – Member

7. Sani Abdullahi Daba – Member

8. Magajiya Lawal Matazu – Member

9. Ado Dan Turai – Member

10. Hon. Hamza Yunusa Jibia – Member

11. Abdulhamid Danbatta – Member

12. Aisha Medinat Ibrahim – Member

13. Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid – Secretary.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.”