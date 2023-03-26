PAU makes Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, to host US scholar

By Elizabeth Osayande

Pan-Atlantic University through its School of Media and Communication has been selected by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, CADFP, to host an African Diaspora scholar from the United States to work on a collaborative project that builds on an oral history database for the Nollywood Studies Centre.

In a statement by the school’s communication manager, Temitope Falade, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya will lead the project, together with Dr. Aje-OriAgbese from the University of Texas-Pan American.

part of the release from PAU read: “The project involves a collaboration to conduct research, using the oral history method, for PAU’s Nollywood Studies Centre. Oral histories, which involve collecting people’s memories and perceptions of a period through interviews, allow researchers to understand cultural events. The fellow will interview several notable actors, directors, producers, and more for a database on Nollywood. The database will contribute to the Centre’s goal of encouraging and supporting research to increase an understanding of Nollywood’s messages, impacts, prospects, and challenges.

“The Pan-Atlantic University project is one of 63 projects that will pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training, and mentoring activities in the coming months.

” The CADFP, now in its tenth year, develops long-term, mutually-beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa and the United States and Canada. It is funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education IIE, in collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU). Nearly 600 African Diaspora Fellowships have now been awarded to scholars to travel to Africa since the program’s inception in 2013.

“Fellowships host universities with African-born scholars and cover the expenses for project visits of between 14 and 90 days, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance,” Falade noted.