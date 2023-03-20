Patrick Doyle shows off new wife, says ‘I’ve never been happier’

Ace actor and broadcaster, Patrick Doyle revealed the face of his new wife, Oluwafunmilayo.

In a post via Facebook on Mother’s Day, the actor penned a tribute to his late mother, sisters, and new wife, who he said had impacted his life.

He said Oluwafunmilayo has taken up the role of “my mother, friend, and partner” while adding that he has never been happier all his life.

“On mother’s day we are expected to pay tribute to our mothers and all women who have played maternal role in our lives,” he wrote.

“In my case the 4 women who had acted in that capacity towards me are my late mother Angela Bassey Doyle, my late elder sisters Victoria Doyle, and Ayodeji Alakija as well as my late wife Rosamond Doyle.

“Today to the glory of God this young lady has taken over that role & truth be told, I have never been happier in all my life.

“Please join me in thanking God for a new mother, friend & partner for life Oluwafunmilayo.”

Recall that the actor parted ways with his ex-wife and colleague, Ireti earlier this year.

The actress made the revelation earlier in the year during an interview with Chude.

The 55-year-old explained that she had her first child at the age of 19 and stressing that “she had no business being married at that time.”

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control,” she added.

She said, “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not talk go to the choice of who I married.

“I can’t sacrifice my life in the alter of your imagination or your fantasy,” she said.

“There is a time to be silent and a time to speak. In this age where everything one says is scrutinised and quartered; it takes a certain level of trust to bare intimate details .. we are here now,” she wrote in an accompanying post.