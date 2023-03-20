Oyo residents believe in your campaign promises, Rita Orji to Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart, Rita Orji has congratulated the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for winning the gubernatorial election contest, describing him as a leader with the burning desire to set the state on a positive trajectory.

Orji, a former House of Representatives member, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan yesterday, noted that the people of the state believe in the efficacy of his (Makinde) campaign promises, adding that his excellent campaign which was issue-based and leadership convictions under Omituntun 1.0 made the masses to see the charming heart of a leader with the burning desire to provide practical leadership.

While extolling the leadership acumen of the governor, Orji said he remains the symbol of good governance to his contemporaries in the country.

She further thanked the good people of the State, the Igbo community who rallied around the governor and voted for him in all the 33 local governments.

The PDP stalwart, assured that developmental strides recorded under Omituntun 1.0 were just the tip of an iceberg, noting that under Omituntun 2.0, the state will witness unprecedented development.