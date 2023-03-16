Oyo opinion poll results: Makinde favored to win election with landslide

Governor Seyi Makinde

Following the poll conducted by Oyo State Independent Monitoring Group (OYSIMG), the incumbent Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has been favoured as the leading candidate in the Governorship election rescheduled for tomorrow.

The Executive Director of OYSIMG, Mr Jamiu Ishola, stated that the survey, which was carried out from February 15 to March 15 and puts Governor Makinde ahead of other candidates vying for the highest job in the state.

Mr Ishola alluded that in the gubernatorial race poll, Governor Makinde of the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) leads overwhelmingly by 74.2%, a greater share than all other candidates combined, while Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party (AP) had 13.8% and 7.3% of the votes respectively, while 4.7% of the vote went to other candidates.

This analysis has been adjusted for a 5% margin of error to accommodate other exogenous factors.

The survey shows that Seyi Makinde is highly popular among women voters, at 87.6% compared to 60.8% among male voters. In addition to this, the number of citizens determined to vote stands at 92.5%, while the proportion of undecided votes is inconsequential at 7.5%, and unlikely to affect the result significantly come March 18.

In order of preference for who can be trusted with the state’s treasury, Seyi Makinde is particularly popular to be trusted among the voters, receiving 87.1% of the citizens’ vote in this category compared to Bayo who has about 8.6%, while Folarin has 2.4% and others have 1.9% of the votes.

Seyi Makinde demonstrated through the poll that he has a higher capability, capacity, and competence to deliver the dividend of democracy to the citizens by pulling 89.1% of the citizens’ votes while Bayo and Folarin are almost tied on 5.3% and 4.8% of the votes respectively, while 0.8% of the votes went to others.

Furthermore, on who will be the voters’ preference if the election is held today, a greater number of citizens have made up their minds that Governor Makinde has their votes. Polling result shows Seyi Makinde leading significantly with 74.2%, surpassing the combined vote of others who has 25.8%.

Also, 97% of respondents indicated that they would vote based on their conscience and about 85% majority believe that their vote will count.

Finally, the responses from the overall survey covering over 3,570 respondents who were randomly selected from all parts of the State suggested that Seyi Makinde is the most popular candidate among Oyo State voters and with the latest endorsement of Seyi Makinde by the Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other major parties in the state, the trend shows a more possible boost in numbers and a victory for Seyi Makinde, the incumbent governor of Oyo State.