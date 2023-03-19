Oyo: Makinde wins 31 local govts

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The incumbent Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has equalled the history of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi; to have become the second governor to secure re-election in the state.

Makinde, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cleared 31 out of the 33 local government areas in the state.

He beat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Teslim Folarin, and Accord Party, AP, candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

