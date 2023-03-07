Oyo guber: Voters behind Folarin to win election — APC chieftain, Fagade

Fagade

By Adeola Badru

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council Research Strategy and Policy and Director, Strategy and Media for Teslim/Tinubu Campaign in Oyo State, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has said majority of voters in the state are backing the party’s governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin to win March 11 election in the state.

He added that Folarin has a brighter chance to win ahead of other candidates.

Dr. Fagade, a media practitioner, disclosed this yesterday, while analyzing the outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He emphasised that APC candidate, Folarin, apart from the fact that he ran the best campaign, is going to the March 11 governorship election with three senators and nine House Representatives members.

According to him: “we have a very bright chance, we have all the three senatorial districts, we have nine House of Representatives, so what other chances do you think we need to win the election?”

“Our candidate ran one of the best campaigns in the state, our candidate is the one that woke every other candidate up to start running a good campaign and everywhere we have gone to the crowd always showed him love, we’ve not got to any campaign and people start stoning us, or stabbed us, or attack us or kill our people, that is not the case with others, so how else do you want people to show love to us.”

“People will paint others black than Lucifer to get what they want but it’s obvious that people are not willing to go with a betrayal anymore. They are tired of people who will renege on agreement. They are ready to follow the party from the top to the bottom, so why would somebody want to disconnect Oyo state from the centre, that would be unfair.”

“So, come March 11 you will see how people will be thump-printing for APC in the state because it’s not just personality anymore, it’s about everything that surrounds the personality. Who are you surrounded with, sycophants or people that think deeply before any action, these among other factors will determine the outcome of the governorship election in the state.”

Speaking on the expectation of Nigerians from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Dr. Fagade, maintained that he supported the former Lagos State governor because of his vision for Nigeria.

He added that he is expecting the President-elect to hit the ground running in the next few months.

In his reaction to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s decision to challenge the election results in the tribunal, Dr. Fagade said that their decisions are good and it is the beauty of democracy.