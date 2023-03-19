Home » News » Oyo guber: Makinde clears 17 LGs as announcement of result continues
March 19, 2023

Oyo guber: Makinde clears 17 LGs as announcement of result continues

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde is currently leading in the governorship election results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after clearing 17 out of the 33 local governments, while Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress, APC still won just one local government.

The announcement of the governorship result is currently ongoing at Mutiu Agboke Collation Center, Oyo INEC headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.

The result goes thus:

1) Ona-Ara Local Government

Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government

Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389

6) Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government
A: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554

12) Itesiwaju Local Government

Accord: 2,036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8,034

13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government

Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo Local Government

Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo Local Government

Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan North East

Accord:1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP:29,396

17) Ogbomosho South Local Government

Accord: 10
APC:8,257
PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan South East

Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585

Meanwhile, INEC is currently observing an hour break.

