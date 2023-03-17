Oyo guber: Folarin condemns political killings in Ibadan

Teslim Folarin

…calls for probe by Police

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has expressed outrage at the inter-party violence that occurred on Thursday at Ile Tuntun area of Ibadan Southeast Local Government Area of the state, leading to the death and maiming of some individuals.

Folarin in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard on Friday evening, commiserated with the bereaved families and wished those fatally injured speedy recoveries.

The three-term lawmaker, while strongly condemning the political violence called on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

He said: “I keep saying, the spate of killings, maimings, brigandage and other political crises send a wrong signal to the local and international communities about the lawlessness, insecurity and political intolerance in Oyo State. This nonsense must stop!”

“Though political parties may differ, we are one big family. Politics should not be a do-or-die affair. All political gladiators must learn to peacefully co-exist.”

“I urge all political stakeholders to embrace politics of development. That is the only way to forward Oyo State for Growth and Development,” the statement concluded.