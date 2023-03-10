Oyo guber: Factional SDP disowns endorsement of APC’s Folarin

By Adeola Badru

Following the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, by a faction of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, some factions within the party, have, however, disowned the endorsement, saying the development is an endless journey to perdition.

The groups, in a statement made available to Vanguard and jointly signed by Abiodun Popoola for SDP Vanguard for Good Governance and Otunba Babatunde Adeoye, Adewole Adebayo Support Group, stated that the party, being noted for progressive ideals will not allow any individual, or group to sell it for porridge.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the press conference addressed by the Michael Okunlade-led state working committee of the Oyo state chapter of Social Democratic Party, endorsing Senator Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming governorship election, scheduled for March 18.

“We, the Adewole Adebayo Presidential Support Group, SDP Vanguard For Good Governance, and Hope 2023 Advancement Group hereby unequivocally state that the state working committee is on its own in this endless journey to perdition.

“As the major integral parts of the Social Democratic Party in Oyo state, we wish to inform the general public that our supporters in all the 33 local governments in Oyo state have disagreed with the directive of the few greedy elements, to drive the progressive clock of the state backward.

“We equally want to assure the good people of Oyo state that Social Democratic Party noted for progressive ideal will not allow any individual, or group to sell the party for porridge.

“The truth of the matter is that the Social Democratic Party in Oyo state remains resolute to win the coming governorship election, having on the ballot, our gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Michael Folorunso Lana.

“We, hereby, call on supporters of the party across the state to disregard the endorsement of Teslim Folarin by some few individuals who had sold their conscience for pecuniary reason,” the statement noted.