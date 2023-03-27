Oyetola has right to approach Supreme Court – Adeleke

By Biodun Busari

Osun State Governor, Sen Ademola Adeleke has said his predecessor Adegboyega Oyetola has the right to approach the Supreme Court if he wishes to contest the appellate court ruling.

Adeleke said this during the Arise News morning show on Monday.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of the state.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Mohammed Shuaibu unanimously overturned the earlier decision of the election petition tribunal which nullified the governor’s victory in January.

Oyetola, however, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan said there is solid ground to seek further redress at the apex court.

Adeleke reacting to whether he is anxious, said, “No, not really. If they want to go to the Supreme Court, they have the right to do that. So, I have my people on my side.

“And I also have God on my side. If they want to go ahead, it’s their right to go ahead to the Supreme Court.

“Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court, I tried to reach out and called the former Governor Oyetola to let us forge ahead and move Osun forward.

“Although he has not called to congratulate me, I’m still hoping he will do that because we don’t have any other state than Osun state here. So, I’m ready. My hands are open. Please, let’s come together and move Osun state forward.”