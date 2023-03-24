Oyetola, APC  to pay Adeleke N500k for damages

Oyetola-Adeleke

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Justice Mohammed Lawal, of the Appeal Court, Abuja, has awarded N500, 000 cost against the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

They are to pay the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke total of five hundred thousand.

The court also vacated the tribunal judgement that nullified the election of Adeleke.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that the appeal Adeleke lodged to challenge his sack by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, was meritorious.