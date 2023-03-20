Oyebanji to Egbeyemi’s family: Be proud of his achievements

….As Fayemi mourns late deputy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, weekend, described the death of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Mr. Bisi Egbeyemi, as mysterious.

Oyebanji said this during a condolence visit to the children and family of the deceased, in Ado-Ekiti.

The former deputy governor died on Friday night, after a brief illness. He was 78.

The governor, who noted that great men like the late deputy governor, always die in mysterious ways, urged the family to remain strong and steadfast.

His words: “In a situation like this, there are so many questions that one can ask, but we know that we are all mortals and one day we will have to go, all the same, we have faith in God, this is a test of our faith but we give God all the glory for a life well spent.

“Daddy was a great man, he lived well and like a great man, he left mysteriously. That is one of the traits of great men, you can’t decode when they will leave but Baba left with greatness in him.

“My charge to the family and the children, of which I am one, is for us to have faith in God and thank him for the gift of Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, you should be proud of him, God will teach you how to sustain his legacy, it is a very big one but I assure you, you are not alone in this.

“At the appropriate time, we will sit down and structure how we are going to give him a befitting burial, we have to give him a befitting burial and that government will do”, he said.

Fayemi mourns Egbeyemi

Also mourning, the former governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed his grief at the passing of Egbeyemi, who served as his deputy from 2018 to 2022.

Fayemi described Egbeyemi’s death as a rude shock and a great loss to Ekiti State and Nigeria.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Bisi Egbeyemi. He was a remarkable political leader who was selfless and motivated by the common good of the people.

‘’We worked closely for four years and I could not have had a better deputy. He was devoted, committed, outspoken, and unwavering in his support of our vision for a stable and prosperous Ekiti State, built on the Omoluabi values that are the hallmark of our state.”