Oyebanji says Nigeria ‘ll witness new development under Tinubu

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu over his victory at the Saturday’s Presidential Election.



This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.



Oyebanji described Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorously fight of electoral process.



He congratulated the president-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence; who will lead and serve the country with courage as well as sagacity.



Oyebanji also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, saying that the success of the 2023 elections attested to the fact that democracy had taken a firm root in the country.



“First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory. Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.



“I have absolute confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance,” he said.



He also congratulated INEC leadership and the ruling APC, urging Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by Tinubu.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday morning, declared Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential election having scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who got 6,101 533.