Oxlade becomes a 1xBet Ambassador

Nigerian singer Oxlade has joined the team of 1xBet ambassadors. The agreement with one of the most popular performers in the country has already begun, which means that many new exciting activities await all fans and music lovers.

“I’m excited. It will be cool”, was the first reaction of Oxlade himself. According to him, what he likes about 1xBet is that the bookmaker’s offers evoke the same strong emotions in players as his music does. Motivation, ambition and drive are a way of life for Oxlade, as it is for thousands of Nigerians who have already registered on 1xBet. Thus, the values of the performer himself align with the values of the brand – and therefore we can hope for a long and successful cooperation between the parties.

“The most important thing for us is that this cooperation will bring fresh and interesting opportunities to people. Everyone will have a chance to get a new experience: fans will groove to the music of Oxlade and have a chance to evaluate the bets on 1xBet. What unites one of the best performers in Nigeria and the largest betting company in the country? The desire to innovate and inspire. We’ve teamed up with Oxlade – and we’re sure we will be together for a long time,” 1xBet representatives said.

Already, you can see a video of the song recorded for the start of the collaboration on the artist’s YouTube channel. Positive rhythms, a melody that makes you want to dance, energy for success – the video evokes all these emotions, which shows the connection of Oxlade with sports and a top bookmaker.

New bonus offers, promotions and prize draws await Nigerian fans in 2023. You can follow the most exciting news on the bookmaker’s social pages.

Join 1xBet and Oxlade and become ambassadors of your own victories!

LINK https://instagram.com/1xbet.nigeria

https://www.facebook.com/1xbet.nigeria.official/