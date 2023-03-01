Over 500,000 persons benefitting from NSIP in Benue – Minister

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq Wednesday disclosed that over 500,000 persons have benefitted from the National Social Investments Programme, NSIP, of the Federal Government.

The Minister made this known while addressing a procession of selected beneficiaries of the programme who undertook a thank you march in Makurdi in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programme.

Represented by the Chief Social Welfare Development Officer in the Ministry, Mr. Joseph Dzungwe, the Minister commended the President “for initiating the programme for the vulnerable and Governor Samuel Ortom for providing the enablement for the programme to thrive in the state”

Reeling our a list of the beneficiaries she said, “400,000 pupils from Primaries 1-3 are benefitting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme. They are fed everyday. 6,512 cooks are benefitting from the programme.

“Also 35,191 are beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme while the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP, has 9,722 beneficiaries and the Conditional Cash Transfer has about 58,963 beneficiaries.”

The Minister who prayed for the continuation of the programme at the end of the life span of the present administration said the intervention had in no small measure impacted the lives of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Earlier, the State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa who led the procession said it was to thank President Buhari for an initiative that had changed the lives of many for good.

Dr. Damsa said, “today’s gathering is just to thank President Buhari. In every country of the world there are less privileged people and they need the support of family and friends and especially of government.

“And so what happens all over the world is that government comes up with affirmative policy programme that to support the less privileged members of the society.

“That is what President Muhammadu has done. What we are doing here is to say what the President has done is very correct. And that in the last six or seven years that this programme started it has helped the lives of people. It has had tremendous impact in the lives of the beneficiaries, from food vendors, to aggregators to suppliers and to the pupils because it is actually a value chain.

“As we thank President Muhammadu we also must thank Governor Samuel Ortom for his support for this programme. Though it is a Federal Government programme it has counterpart support and funding from the state government.”

Representatives of the beneficiaries also thanked the President on behalf of all the beneficiaries for touching their lives through the programme.