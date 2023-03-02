Outdated labour law dangerous for industrial peace — Ogbeifun, ex-PENGASSAN President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

RENOWNED Industrial Relations practitioner and former President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, and Chief Executive Officer, CEO\Lead Consultant AIML, Dr Brown Ogbeifun, has warned that the nation’s outdated Labour laws are dangerous for industrial peace.

Ogbeifun who was also an Employee Relations Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Deputy President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, called for the speed up of efforts at reforming and updating Nigeria’s Labour Laws.

He spoke at the National Adjudication Forum, organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, in Lagos, lamenting that “Our labour laws are out-of-date and need reforms. The reform process is taking too long. Out-of-date laws give room for practitioners’ exploitation of labour laws and should be urgently visited. When a law prescribes N1,000 for an infraction of our labour laws, that does not sound punitive because N1000 is nothing to any practitioner.”

While decrying increasing disobedience of court orders especially the orders of National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, he argued that: “The disobedience to court orders is an act of indiscipline and a call to anarchy, which could damage the foundations of industrial relations systems. So, no right-thinking person would indulge in such an act.

Giving reasons why practitioners disobey court orders, “the Executive arm of Government, which should protect the judiciary, and lead by example, has, in several instances, exhibited extreme indiscipline and apathy toward obeying court orders. Sadly, the same executive arm of government would be the first to run to the judiciary for protection. So the place to start is for the government to lead by good examples and treat the judiciary respectfully.

“The courts, in my view, tend to have exhibited haste in some instances without looking at the fundamental reasons behind the union’s actions. For example, a union gave 14 days ultimatum to management. Within 14 days, the ultimatum was ignored. The union followed up with another seven-day ultimatum without the employee showing signs of willingness to dialogue in good faith. Then on the evening of the 20th day, the court issues an injunction to the union to maintain the status quo. With the level of mobilisation by the union’s leadership, it will be near impossible to stop that strike. A trade union leader may get lynched with such an abrupt stoppage. To avoid situations like this, industrial relations parties should see themselves as Ministers in the temple of justice, emplace good faith bargaining, and dispense relational justice through an effective communication system using the principles of no denial, no deceit, and no delay (3Ds)

“The union should endeavour to stick to the rules of engagement as entrenched in the trade disputes act. Giving management less than seven days or no notice at all, may be interpreted to mean working in bad faith because management needs enough time to respond to issues raised. We have all sinned and fallen short of judicial and industrial relations best practices. We should, therefore, repent; make retributions and promise to sin no more. For us to see a less litigious future, all practitioners should see themselves as ministers in the temple of justice to dispense procedural justice, relational justice, and organisational justice in which the principles of doing unto others should be a culture of interactions in the workplace.

“The tripod of social dialogue, that is, the government, employers/representatives, and employees/representatives, should always follow the procedures laid down in Section 4 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap 432, which encourages parties to explore mediation and other ADR options in resolving trade disputes.

“Employers should concertedly train social dialogue partners in the workplace to have in-depth knowledge of ILO social dialogue principles and core conventions to appreciate best practices in line with international standards. A well-trained unionist is an asset to the organisation because they develop a commercial mindset and know that when the organisation dies, everybody loses.”