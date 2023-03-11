Ours is a gender-friendly government — Gov Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his government was gender friendly and had kept up with the quota of women in his cabinet. The governor said this in an interview on Arise Television.

He said “we are an administration that looks differently at women and we have kept up with the quota of women in the cabinet. The celebration of International Women’s Day was an opportunity for us to show we are a gender-friendly government. We are intentional about women. Together we can build an ecosystem to make society better”.

On specific interventions in the area of governance which his government has put in place on issues affecting women, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “we have built specific clinics in Alimosho, in Epe to speak specifically to these issues. We are building the biggest paediatric institution in Sub Sahara Africa. During Covid, I signed off on a 6-month free ante and post-natal treatment for our women. I do know that the numbers are coming down and we will put them out there.

“In terms of women in leadership in our important agencies like LAMATA, the tourism industry and in several places, we have worked with incredible women. We have worked with Del-York, Ebony Life, AMAA all of those who targeted over 60-65% of women. Some of the organizations are also headed by women.

“Our internship programs are also comprised of a lot of women. Our Premier Leadership Academy, the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy has about 45% to 50% women. These are issues that we have consistently addressed”.

The governor also explained why his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, lost to Labour Party, during the last presidential and National Assembly election even as he condemned thuggery and any form of bigotry.

His words:

“We have seen the trend and we have studied the dynamics, we cannot fault anybody. We had our own internal issues that we didn’t fully settle before going to the polls. There is the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the issue of youths and the of low turnout in the presidential election. It is a national call, it is not a partisan thing. It is not a true reflection of Lagosians and that is why I am out to get the votes.

“Lagos is a centre of excellence, we don’t have a border post. We are a sub-national and we don’t screen out who comes here. People come to Lagos and they can create wealth for the ecosystem. I condemn the bigotry in all its entirety. When you are rushed into a hospital, you don’t ask for a Yoruba doctor, you don’t ask for bread baked by an Igbo man, these are not the issues, we focus on the things that matter. It could be a flash but we have to move on. It is not something I push for, I don’t ventilate about it. In local communities, there are cultural issues and those are to be respected. I understand and I respect that. The world is becoming a global place.

“On thuggery, it is condemnable, no leader worth his salt will allow his state to be run by people who we cannot identify and I think the security operatives should deal with that. It is totally unacceptable. On the plans he has for young people of Lagos state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “they are my children, my bosses in some quarters. It is a large number and you cannot satisfy everyone, we try our best and we are intentional about getting people to engage. I am the greatest person to engage on social media but in terms of specifics, we have been looking at how to get people out of the unemployment market.

We have seen foreign direct investment, and we have laid the regulatory framework that allows these things to happen. We have enabled the laying of fibre optics cable, allowing internet penetration and giving them the ability to work with companies in the US and Canada. There is entertainment. It might not be directly from me but as a matter of policies”.

He also spoke on lessons learnt from the last EndSARS protest.

According to him, “there are lessons learnt during the EndSARS saga. EndSARS was on for about three weeks before the terrible issue happened. I was the first governor that went out to meet the agitators, I went up to meet the president, I was the first again. I was the first to set out a panel. On that fateful night, I was in my house when it happened and with some cabinet members, I went out to different hospitals. I reported what I saw the next morning at 8am. Things might have changed since then, but I reported what I saw.

“I have been a young person, I have lost money, I ran a startup at 25, it crashed at 26. I understand what it means to be out there sweating to make things happen, so, I am the last person that will want to mess them up. Since then, I have supported the victims of the incidence, I have given jobs, initiatives and more. For me, these are not things for the press or papers. It is my role as a father, as a friend”.