•They should work for the people, not selves and cronies —Enugu monarch

•They should forge good alliance with other members for the good of the region

•They should not arrogantly display wealth while their constituents wallow in poverty

•Must speak out on marginalization of Igbo, poor infrastructure —Obasi

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Chidi Nkwopara, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinedu Adonu & Ikechukwu Odu

AS the newly elected members of the National Assembly prepare to relocate to Abuja to begin the business of law-making, residents of the South- East region have offered pieces of advice to those elected from the region. The advice comes against the backdrop of the general feeling that the region had not really had quality representation in the past, with some of them missing in the legislative chambers when important debates and decisions took place.

In Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Fabian Nnaka, a political science lecturer, expressed joy that some of the people going to represent the zone possess what it takes to meet the aspirations of their constituents.

According to Nnaka, South-East lawmakers should realise that the National Assembly is a battlefield of sorts, those going to represent the zone must be battle-ready with ideas. He noted that the zone has peculiar problems that require fearless people who must look other lawmakers in the face and table the needs of their districts.

An Awka-based lawyer, Anselm Okeke said he was happy that most of the former senators from the zone are not returning because they performed below standard.

“Some of them thought that going to the Senate was just to enhance their status symbol. When their colleagues were attracting multimillion naira projects to their states, those from this part of the country had nothing to show. That is why we are happy that someone like Victor Umeh is returning because he provided quality representation and was the face of Igbo nation during the short period he was in the Senate.

The duty of NASS members —Umeh

Speaking on his second opportunity to the Senate, the Senator-elect for Anambra Central, Victor Umeh said: “The problem is that many people have left the core functions of the National Assembly and they are deceiving people with two bedroom bungalows they built for widows. Those are not part of the functions of the National Assembly.

“The constitution assigned very clear roles to the National Assembly. Number one is making laws for the good governance of the country; to make appropriate laws to help the executive to do its job; then the oversight functions of looking into the activities of the government at the centre to ensure implementation of budget.

“What they call constituency project is an addendum to the work of the National Assembly. When the President submits his estimate for a year, there is nothing like constituency projects in them. But because of convenience, the National Assembly had bargained during the Obasanjo Presidency to be allowed to have some projects they can do for the benefit of their constituents.

“There are core functions why people go to the National Assembly. Making laws for the good governance of Nigeria is a very important function. The head of government cannot act arbitrarily; he must be under checks to be able to function. So, a National Assembly that is alive to its duties would use legislation to cage executive lawlessness, and that is what is important in choosing a senator.

“We are going to the Senate to fight for Nigerians. There are a lot of unanswered questions in this country, and we are going there to ask questions. Everybody in Nigeria today believes that the present arrangement of the country is not working, We need to restructure the country”, Umeh said.

A professor of political science, Prof. Obasi Igwe admonished the newly elected National Assembly members to note that legislation is no longer corruption business as usual and urged them to pursue the interest of the zone.

He urged them to unite and fight for the development of Igbo land as a way of curing the problem of the continued hatred and marginalisation of the South-East.

“Those elected should know that it is no longer corruption and business as usual. If they are there to represent the South-East, they should know the genuine interests of the Igbo as a whole. That interest is the freedom, security and prosperity of all the Igbo and others within one Nigeria.”

An Onitsha-based legal practitioner, Prince Christopher Muo said the people of the South-East expect the best kind of representation from the newly elected members as many of them are young and endowed with fresh ideas that can turn around things for good for the people of the zone.

Muo said that the South-East will expect them to pursue the issues of State Police, regional Supreme Court so that matters in court could be concluded in time, state control of natural resources, proper implementation of Federal Character, independence of local government, private investors to invest in electricity generation, establishment of Admiralty Courts for Maritime and Inland Waterway commerce- related matters, among others.

Former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State, Jerry Obasi, on his own, tasked the incoming lawmakers to speak out about the marginalisation of the Igbo in Nigeria and the problem of poor infrastructure.

His words: “The new lawmakers-elect already know the problems confronting the South-East zone. They also know the circumstances under which they won their elections. To whom much is given, much is also expected. They won elections because of the poor performance of their predecessors. Based on this, they are expected to perform very well.

“I expect them to speak out about the marginalisation of the Igbo in Nigeria. They have also seen and felt the poor infrastructure development in the region and the sufferings of the people. Poverty is a common problem across the federal constituencies; I urge them to tackle it. We don’t expect them to return home to show affluence that they have arrived. This ‘I have arrived syndrome’ is responsible for the failure of their predecessors to retain their seats. They forgot that they were elected to represent the people, not themselves and families. If they perform poorly, they will be defeated the same way as their predecessors. Nigeria’s electoral system is fast changing for the better,” Obasi noted.

The traditional ruler of Iggah Ancient Kingdom in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Herbert Ukuta charged them to work for the good of their constituents, not only for themselves and their cronies.

“Some of the outgoing members of the National Assembly did good works in their constituencies, while some did not impress their constituents. I want those who have been newly elected to improve on the constituency projects that were ignored by the outgoing legislators.

“They should work for the people, not only for themselves and their cronies because the people have become politically aware now. Improving on the social amenities of the constituents is their entitlement, not an achievement for the lawmakers.”

For Mr. Umunna Anozie: “The shakeup that followed the 2023 general elections ought to teach lawmakers of the 10th Assembly that Nigerians are now wiser.

“The incoming lawmakers should keep in view, at all times that they are representing the masses, who elected them. They are not, and should not be pawns in the hands of the executive arm of government.”

Ugoeze Augustina said: “We can no longer keep paying non-productive lawmakers in the National Assembly. Like it is said in Igbo proverb, a person can only make soup with the flesh of an animal that has been killed. So, those going to represent us in the National Assembly must realise that they should exploit the opportunity and make laws for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Mazi Ikechukwu Ukaegbu said: “It is sad that most lawmakers no longer find it feasible to hold constituency briefings. The coming lawmakers should make out time to brief their constituents periodically.

“They should resist the temptation of transforming themselves into distant neighbours, driving in tinted vehicles at breakneck speed.”

A 300-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, who simply gave her name as Ogechi, said: “We expect them to attract meaningful federal projects, advocate for the establishment of sustainable employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths.

“The heavens won’t fall if they legislate for free education at all levels, create a peaceful academic climate in our tertiary institutions by paying our teachers adequately and timely, as well as take care of our sick and aged pensioners.”

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Idemili Branch, Samuel Chukwukelu charged the incoming legislators to look inwards and find areas of the laws that have lacuna and replace them, modernise areas that are belated and amend areas that require amendments to move the country forward.

“In our constitution today, there are many areas to be touched to fall in line with the world standard best practices, unlike what we have in the 1979 and 1999 constitutions and that is what we expect our newly elected National Assembly members to address.”