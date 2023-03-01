Our democracy, richer, stronger, APC reacts to Tinubu’s victory

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has thanked Nigerians for electing its candidate in last Saturday’s Presidential election, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, saying Nigeria’s democracy is now richer and stronger by that action.

“We wish to effusively thank all Nigerians for their overwhelming support that resulted in renewed mandate for our great Party. This election was vigorously contested like no other in the history of our democracy, and it witnessed the determined participation of millions of our fellow compatriots.

“Our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development”, said Felix Morka, party spokesman.

APC also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his “remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our President-Elect to run a victorious race, and we remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our Party”.

“Your unparalleled programme of electoral and democratic reform provided a conducive predicate for the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election. Your legacy will endure through time.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for the creditable discharge of its statutory duty to deliver a free and credible presidential election. We applaud the armed forces and security agencies for their vigilance, and for keeping the peace, and maintaining law and order during this important exercise. We are equally thankful to local and international observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.

“We dedicate this victory to all Nigerians for their courage, boundless energy, resilience and abiding love of country.

“We congratulate all Candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country.

“We commend all political parties and their supporters for the engaging contest. We urge them to join hands with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to work for the utmost good and benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of partisan political, ethnic, religious, age or gender difference. As stakeholders, we must put our people first and make their best interest and well-being the top and controlling priority of the incoming administration.

“We have full faith and confidence that our President-elect would spare no effort in mobilizing all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security and prosperity”, the party added.