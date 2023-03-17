Our candidate didn’t step down for Sanwo-Olu; he’s in race to win – Lagos AA Chairman

AA Tope Balogun

By Miftaudeen Raji

Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Lagos state chapter, Alhaji Nureni Ayinla-Oniru has dismissed reports claiming that the candidate of his party for Saturday’s gubernatorial election, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun has stepped down for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayinla-Oniru made this clarification in a statement made available to Vanguard on Friday.

This dismissal comes on the heels of some viral social media posts, which claimed Balogun “stepped down” for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The viral posts also claimed that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was “instrumental” to the alleged alliance.

But the AA chairman said the claim that Balogun stepped down for Governor Sanwo-Olu was false.

Ayinla-Oniru, who confirmed that the AA candidate and some party officials met with Aregbesola earlier today (Friday), maintained that Balogun is in the Lagos governorship race to win.

He said, “The AA candidate did not step down for anyone. Disregard any news to that effect. It is the handiwork of manipulators. They only twisted the story for purposes of propaganda.

“Yes, we met with the Minister today. But we didn’t agree to step down.

“Action Alliance will be on the ballot tomorrow, March 18, and our strong hope is that we will birth a new Lagos,” the AA Chairman said.