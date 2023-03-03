Our blurred logo denied me electoral victory, says NNPP candidate 

.

Mrs Helen Mbakwe, a candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said she lost the Senatorial election due to the blurred logo of the party.

Mbakwe, who contested for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat, attributed her inability to secure the seat to no identification of the party’s logo on the ballot paper for the February 25 elections.

She made this known at a press conference she organised in Awka on Friday.

“The challenges of my party’s logo identification experienced by those who voted and those who intended to vote for me were too much.

“Our logo was blurred or practically non-existent on the ballot papers, thereby confusing my voters,” she said.

Mbakwe condemned in the strongest terms the poor handling of the printing of the Party’s Logo on the Ballot Papers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said the act frustrated her ambition and the bright chances she had to contribute to a better Nigeria.

“We all know the details of the logo of NNPP, which is ‘Basket of Fruits’ and the Party’s name, NNPP, whereas INEC presented nothing that looked like a basket of fruits and the acronym NNPP on the Ballot Paper.

“The NNPP logo on INEC’s Ballot Paper confused many of my supporters and they voted for any party like (LP and YPP,” she said.

She also said that in the parts of Anambra Central where her strong supporters were like in Idemili North and South, INEC officials never showed up till noon and thereabouts on election day.

“This, too, disenfranchised many early birds who had trooped out to vote for me.

“I am still ready to serve my people because I believe strongly in the principles of the rule of law, equity, equality, fairness and justice.

“My patriotism is unflinching and my zeal to contribute to repairing my Country is still alive and burning,” she said.

Mbakwe alleged that the part played by INEC is worrisome and suspicious.

She said that after giving the whole scenario a deep thought, she had resolved to take a legal action against the process in a law Court.

“I am talking with my lawyers as I will be calling for a cancellation of the Senatorial Election result as I was completely left out of the voting processes after having campaigned vigorously.

“I urge our people and supporters of NNPP as well as Nigerians to be calm while the leaders of our great party chart a course for us as regards the errors perpetuated by INEC against us,” she said.

Mbakwe commended the media in Nigeria for living up to expectations before, during and after the Presidential elections.

She said they worked to keep within the dictates and norms of Journalism.

She also commended the electorate in Anambra Central Senatorial District, for defying the threat of no election by none state actors to take active part in the election.

Mbakwe appreciated the democratic spirit of the electorate to participate in the 2023 Elections.

She expressed her utmost love and appreciation to all those who voted for her, especially her community, Abatete, for their block votes.

“Despite the short period that I joined the race to campaign. I am glad to have garnered the number of votes I did.

“I want to congratulate Sen. Victor Umeh for emerging victorious. I wish him well as he works for the interest of our people in all circumstances and situations at the Red Chamber.

“To me and the other candidates, I most sincerely commend the spirit of sportsmanship we exhibited throughout the contest until a winner was announced.

“We will always let brotherly love rule,” she said.