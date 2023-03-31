Our administration’ll prioritize security – Katsina gov-elect

––Promises to hit ground running after inauguration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Katsina State governor-elect, Dikko Radda, Friday, said after his swearing-in on May 29, his priority would be to stabilize security in the state.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Radda, said all other developments, including agricultural activities, will succeed when the people are at peace and feel secured.

The governor-elect, who was led to the meeting with President Buhari by the outgoing Governor, Aminu Masari, told journalists that he was at the Villa on a ‘thank you’ visit and to show his gratitude to the President.

Fielding question of security, Radda said “I have said it over and over that security is our first priority. This is what we are going to give much attention to because it is only when you have peace and security that you can be able to go to the farm, school, hospital and even the market.

“So security is very cardinal in the economic development of any society and agriculture is one of the major areas of employment in our state and it’s a major area of livelihood, our people so it must provide security to our people. And we promise to involve the locals and we promise to involve use of technology in tackling the security issues in my state.”

He said his team had already set machineries in motion to enable his administration start executing its plans for the people immediately it is sworn-in.

“I think we have made our points very clear and we have rolled out our strategic policy for the state and just the day before yesterday, we inaugurated our strategic policy review committees.

“We want to kick-start our work immediately we are sworn-in as governor and deputy. So I think we are doing everything now to ensure that we put everything in place so that we hit the ground running immediately after swearing-in”, he said.