Otuaro urges continued prayers for peace, justice in Nigeria

In a recent post on his official Facebook page, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Dcn. Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro, shared his thoughts for the day as he prepared to attend church service. His message was one of encouragement and hope, despite Nigeria’s current challenges.

Otuaro drew inspiration from the Bible, quoting from the books of Isaiah and Romans to remind Christians that God is always aware of our struggles and that everything that happens is part of His plan.

He urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the difficulties facing the nation but to hold on to the promises of God and to continue to pray for peace, justice, and righteousness.

Otuaro ended his message by reminding Christians that, in Christ, they have the strength to overcome any challenge they may face.

The post was well received by many of Otuaro’s followers on Facebook, with several commenting to thank him for his words of encouragement.

Otuaro has been a vocal advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria and has worked tirelessly with the Delta State government to improve the lives of Deltans