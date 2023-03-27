Otti’s emergence, answer to many prayers – Abia doctors

…Pledge support, optimistic of better welfare

By Steve Oko

Doctors in Abia State have heaved a sigh of relief over the emergence of Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party as the Governor -elect, describing it as “an answer to many prayers”.

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State branch, in a congratulatory message to the Governor -elect, said that the eruption of joy that greeted his emergence was a confirmation that he was the political Messiah the state was expecting.

Abia doctors who have been protesting 24 -month salary arrears of their colleagues in Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba, ABSUTH; and 13 -month arrears of those in the Health Management Board, expressed hope that under the watch of Otti, the welfare of doctors and other workers in the state would be given priority.

NMA in the message jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Isaiah Abali; and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, pledged the full support of Abia doctors to Otti’s administration, assuring that they will help him to rebuild the state.

“It is a victory well expected, and an example of peoples power over impudence. It is an example of doggedness, determination, truth and resilience at work. It is the answer of many prayers and a joy to many.

“The body of doctors congratulates you and it is our prayer that God will grant you the grace to pilot Abia out of the quagmire we have found ourselves.

” You are the Moses of our time. May God protect and guide you in all your endeavors.

“We shall not forget to reiterate our resolve to support and work with you. We promise to be your partner in this voyage of restoration because we know our hope and trust in you is not misplaced.

“We know that with your promises, very soon, Abia Doctors and health systems will smile and even become better than their contemporaries in other states.”

In the same vein, Peter Obi National Mandate (PONAM), Abia State chapter; as well as Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), have described Otti’s emergence as the triumph of good over evil.

Both pro-groups in their respective congratulatory messages, commended Abians for voting massively for Otti, declaring that his victory has marked the beginning of a new dawn in Abia.

State Coordinator of PONAM, Mrs Matilda Anyamele ; and Secretary, Rev. Chima Brown, who jointly signed the message, said :”The shouts of jubilation and celebration that heralded the announcement of your victory and declaration as Governor elect speak volume of the widespread acceptance of your leadership by both Abians in particular and Nigerians at large.”

POSN in its message signed by its Abia State Coordinator, Pst. Prince Solomon, noted that Dr. Otti “has over the years displayed uncommon resilience and legendary determination in his pursuit of the mandate to restore the glory of Abia”.

POSN assured the Governor-elect that “the entire Obidient family in the state is solidly behind him in his quest to reposition the state to the path of honour and glory.”

The group also congratulated Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, for his gallant performance during the March 18 poll, expressing hope that he “will recover his stolen mandate in court”.