Otti ready to be declared winner of Abia guber race

By Steve Oko

As the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Alex Otti, was defeated at the Obingwa LGA, by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okey Ahiwe, the man of the people is getting ready to be declared winner of Abia state gubernatorial election held on Saturday.

PDP scored 7,962 while LP 3,776 at Obingwa LGA.

The Collation Officer, Chimaroke Onyebuchi who declared the result said Obingwa had a total of 157,390 registered voters.

He gave the number of accredited voters as 27,664. According to him, the total number of valid votes was 20,000 while 510 votes were invalid.

The total votes cast was 20,510.

Below is Obingwa LGA’s result.

PDP – 9,962

LP- 3,776

YPP – 3,101

APGA- 1,445

A: 187

AA- 12

Meanwhile, the stage is now set for Dr Alex Otti of Labour Party who has maintained a comfortable lead to be declared winner of the contest having polled the highest number of votes.