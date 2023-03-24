Osun: Sen Tofowomo congratulates Adeleke on his Appeal Court victory

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, in Ondo state, Nicholas Tofowomo, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory and affirmation of the people’s mandate by the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

Tofowomo, in a statement by his SA Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide,

described Adeleke as a political skyscraper who crushed all his political enemies.

He appreciated the support of the good people of Osun State, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other stakeholders who were committed to the victory of Adeleke.

“I rejoice with my highly revered brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his well-deserved victory at the Appeal Court.

” This is a testimony that the governor is a political skyscraper who crushed all his political enemies.

“I sincerely thank the good people of Osun state, members of our party and other stakeholders for their support.

Tofowomo said that “This is a victory for the rule of law; it’s the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes. I urge the governor to build on the good legacy of his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke”