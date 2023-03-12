Osun PDP threatens to occupy police stations over allege members’ arrest

..We’re arresting criminals – Police

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has threatened to occupy police offices across the state unless the Inspector General of Police stops the ongoing allege arrest of its leaders ahead of Saturday state elections.

The PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle on Sunday, challenged the IGP, Alkali Baba to stop serving APC interest in the state, adding that PDP members in the state too have rights.

He disclosed that if the said arrest is not put on hold, the party will not hesitate to mobilse its members across the state with a view to protesting in all police formations in the state to drive home their demands.

“Our leaders are being arrested in a bid to rig Saturday’s election. We will resist any ploy to manipulate the polls. Osun people voted overwhelmingly for PDP in the last polls. They are ready to freely exercise their voting rights again. Arresting our leaders on Kangaroo charges is an attack on democracy and our fundamental human rights.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to stop serving the evil interest of the APC. The police boss has a sacred duty to be an impartial enforcer of the law, not an agent of one political party against the other. It is unacceptable for the IGP to take directives on who to arrest or detain from APC chieftains. This is a democracy, not a military dictatorship.

“We will not resort to self help. We are law abiding citizens and a ruling party in Osun state. But if this harassment of our members continues, we will mobilize and storm all police posts in Osun state in a peaceful protest. Let the IGP arrest all Osun PDP members.

“Is it a sin to win an election in a democracy? Must PDP leaders be detained because they are good democrats? Why has IGP refused to act on several petitions on the killings of our members? Why are the police authorities shielding APC thugs and working with APC chieftains to arrest the victims instead of the perpetrators of violence?

“We call on western embassies and international human rights organizations to intervene by calling the IGP to order. The conduct of the police in Osun State is threatening peace and security of the state. PDP members are being pushed to the wall.

“We are Nigerians protected by the constitution. We will not surrender our rights. We put the IGP on notice that he will be responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the state. This illegal statewide arrest must stop”, the statement reads.

However, when contacted, the Osun Police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the command is only arresting criminals not party members.

“The police is not against any party member, but criminals, we are arresting criminals with a view to ensuring a peaceful state not any party member”, she said.