Osun IPAC Chairman greets Muslims on Ramadan

…Urges Muslim Ummah to give to downtrodden

By Dayo Johnson, Akure





The Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council in Osun State, Hon. Wale Adebayo, has congratulated the Muslim Umma especially in the state for witnessing another Holy Month of Ramadan for the year 2023.

He enjoined Muslim Umma to use the Holy Month to rededicate their faith and closeness to Almighty Allah by following the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed, Peace be unto him. He also called on Muslims to devote more time to acts of charity.

Adebayo said this in Odo Otin at a training and empowerment programmes he facilitated for youth in the area.

The training exposed the beneficiaries to modern techniques in fish and animal farming, facilitated by the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council in Osun State as part of his contribution to eradicate unemployment from the state.

He said the programme was aimed at equipping participants with technical skills in fish farming and animal husbandry; developing productive capacity for wealth creation as well well as giving them the opportunity of becoming exporters.

” If you give a man fish; you have just given a single meal, but if you train him in how to fish, he will eat throughout his life”

Adebayo expressed his commitment to continue to do the needful for his people within the limits of his resources. He added that each of the beneficiaries has been empowered with working tools to enable them start their fishery business.

The beneficiaries were given fingerlings, a mobile fish pond and other necessary materials needed to breed the fingerlings to maturity stage.

Sixty beneficiaries were drawn from each of the local government within the state, with a start up capital of N25,000 to participants.