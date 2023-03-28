Osun Amotekun arrests minors for alleged burglary, theft

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps, have apprehended two minors for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing therein.

The suspects (names withheld), ages 11 and 13 years, were caught at their hideout after a hint from the surveillance team.

The duo were said to have burgled a shop in the Asubiaro area of Osogbo, Osun State and stole a bulk of recharge cards, beverages and a cash sum of money.

It was gathered that no relatives of the suspects has come up to inquire about the two minors.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi (retd), said the suspects broke into the shop and carted away some items.

He said: “We apprehended them at their hideout after they were traced to the place by a surveillance unit and were arrested with the stolen items.

“During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. They will soon be handed over to the police for necessary action.”