Osun Amotekun arrest minors for burgling, theft

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps, have apprehended two minors for allegedly burgling into a shop and stealing therein.

The suspects, names withheld, ages 11 and 13, were caught at their hideout after a hint from the surveillance team.

The duo, were said to have burgled a shop at Asubiaro area of Osogbo, Osun state capital and stole the bulk of recharge cards, beverages and a cash sum of money.

It was gathered that no relatives have shown to inquire about the two minors.

Confirming the incident on Monday, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi, rtd, were after breaking into the shop and carted away the listed items.

“We apprehended them at their hideout after they were traced to the place by a surveillance unit and were arrested with the stolen items.

“During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. They will soon be handed over to the police for necessary action, as nobody has shown up to claim to be either their parent or guardian”, he said.