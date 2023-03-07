Ossissa youths pledge support for PDP, warn against inciting statement

The Ossissa Clan Youth Movement (worldwide) has condemned, in very strong terms, an attempt by political opponents to incite youths of the clan against the state government.

The President General of the Movement, Comrade Isaac Nwokolo, while reacting to a statement credited to the Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, wherein the ongoing Ossissa road project was used to whip up sentiment, said it was obvious that political opponents were behind the misleading statement with which they wanted to score a cheap political point.

Nwokolo noted that for the past twelve years the State Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC, Hon Friday Osanebi, who represents Ndokwa East in the Delta State House of Assembly did not deem it expedient to site a constituency project in Ossissa Clan, and wondered why a road project he could not attract should be an issue, particularly at this electioneering period.

The Youth Leader distanced the Ossissa Clan Youth Movement from the said statement purporting that the contractor handling the road project had withdrawn from the site, insisting that there was no iota of truth in the fabricated statement.

He maintained that the NNYM was acting the script of the APC, urging the people to discountenance the said statement in its entirety.

Nwokolo commended Governor Okowa for awarding the Ossissa road project and showing commitment to its execution, in addition to other projects and appointment of Indigenes of the Clan, including the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Emmanuel Onyeukwu, among others.

He called on the people of Ossissa not to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by political opponents who had failed to deliver on the mandates previously entrusted to them and pledged that the youths would vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 11 election.