Osinbajo to perform ground-breaking of NASENI Solar Cell production plant in Nasarawa

Osinbajo

…Production ‘ll crash Solar panel prices – MD NSEL

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in company of other prominent Nigerians, will on Friday (today ) perform the foundation laying ceremony of the first Solar Cell Production Plant in Nigeria.

The facility is an important component in solar panel production utilized for solar energy generation.

The plant when fully operational will be one of the largest Solar Cell Production plants in Africa.

Managing Director, NASENI Solar Energy Ltd, Dr. Mahmud Jaffar says “the prices of solar panels in Nigeria will crash once the NASENI plant comes on stream.

With the Plant in Gora, Nasarawa state, he said Nigeria will go into full production of 100% local content in the manufacturing of solar panels and other electronic materials.

Speaking on the importance of the plant, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said that the plant came as a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed NASENI to go into full production of solar locally in order to fill the gaps in electricity supplies in the country.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman, “With the establishment of the Plant, Nigeria will now have a complete solar energy production plant. With an already existing NASENI 7.5-megawatts Solar Panel Production Plant in Karshi, Abuja, Nigeria will be producing 100% local content solar panels that will be an alternative source of power generation to ease the burden on the national grid.”

He noted that the Vice President had always supported the agency to carry out its mandate, especially in the areas of securing NASENI’s funding and granting autonomy, technological advancement, and the production of home-grown products.

“President Muhammadu Buhari directed NASENI to go into the production of solar cells to boost the country’s alternative source of power generation.

“This is one of the promises kept by the present administration to address the energy challenge of the country and also to provide employment for the teeming Nigeria Youths, create wealth for the nation and ensure that industrial revolution and economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government are achieved.

“NASENI is already working in collaborating with China Great Wall Industries Corporation (CGWIC) on 3 key projects in the power sector:

” Electric Power Transformer Production, Solar Cells Manufacturing and High Voltage Testing Laboratories.

“In order to carry out this directive, NASENI acquired 15.8 hectares of land in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State to start the establishment of the plant in Nigeria and the groundbreaking and foundation laying stone will be carried out for effective take-off of the plant.”

A solar cell, also known as a photovoltaic cell, is an electrical device that converts light energy into electrical energy through the photovoltaic effect and products of silicon.

Silicon is obtained from silica, which is nothing other than common sand. With the establishment of the plant, solar power supply will be affordable because the most expensive components are the cells.