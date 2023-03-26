Osinbajo to deliver public lecture at King’s College, London

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday depart Abuja for London, UK, where he will deliver a public lecture at King’s College, London.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the lecture was part of activities for the school’s annual Africa Week 2023 events.



The King’s College London which was founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829, became one of the two founding colleges of the University of London when the university was established later in 1836.



The vice president will be hosted as a Special Guest by the King’s College Africa Leadership Centre (ALC) and will confer with top officials of the prestigious institution ahead of his lecture.

The lecture is expected to follow the theme of King’s College Africa Week 2023— “Changing Africa in a Shifting Global Landscape”.

Africa Week is an annual celebration of research, education and outreach activities on Africa.

It brings together academics, researchers and students offering an opportunity to hear from African scholars, leaders and thinkers.

As a political and thought leader from Africa, Osinbajo’s lecture will focus on the question of how Africa can prosper in an increasingly complex world.

The vice president is expected back in Nigeria within the week.