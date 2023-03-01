Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

This week’s FEC meeting is the first after the Presidential elections which saw the emergence of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu as President-Elect.

Present are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the President’s Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Ministers who are attending include the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Also attending are Ministers of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.