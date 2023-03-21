Osinbajo, Gowon, Sanwo Olu, Subomi Balogun eulogise Hilda Adefarasin

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Eminent personalities, which included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, FCMB founder, Subomi Balogun at the weekend described the late Mrs Hilda Adefarasin, mother of House on The Rock Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, as a lover of God, who exhibited the love of God to others during her lifetime.

It was at Mama Adefarasin’s funeral service at Guiding Light Assembly, Ikoyi, Lagos at the weekend. She died at 98.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Abah Folawiyo, Segun Awolowo and Olumide Akpata were among dignitaries at the funeral.

Otunba Subomi Balogun said, “She was one of the people in her gentle way who acknowledged me and spoke to me and my wife” when he attended Pastor Adefarasin’s dedication of his church.

Bishop Oyedepo said “I met her some 27 years ago and all I saw was the flowing love of God in her life. She loved God, she exhumes the love of God like her natural breath, and she was after the things of God with all her heart,” said Oyedepo.

Pastor Adefarasin expressed appreciation to everyone at the funeral while also recognising his eldest brother, Pastor Wale Adefarasin for his leadership.