Osimhen wins Best Foreign Athlete in Italy

By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has bagged the 2022 prize for foreign athlete of the year in Italy.

The winner of the award was announced in a statement by the Foreign Press Association in Italy, the organisers of the prize, on Monday.

According to the statement, the 24-year-old Nigerian was awarded the prize because of he has been "fundamental to Napoli's extraordinary success, thanks to his excellent play, great power, incredible speed and vocation for scoring goals". 👏 @victorosimhen9 receives @Stampa_Estera's prize for Best Foreign Athlete 🏅 pic.twitter.com/pYA0TBXH2b



SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 6, 2023

The award follows a series of awards which Osimhen has received of late including the Serie A’s prize for player of the month in January and the ’emerging player of the year’ at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

The former Liille forward has been having a terrific campaign for Napoli this season, leading the league goalscoring chart with 19 goals.

His partnership with teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been menacing to defences in Europe this season as both have paired up to making Napoli a formidable force both on the domestic and international fronts.