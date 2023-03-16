Osimhen reacts to Man United transfer links

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen has reacted to rumours of a possible summer move to English Premier League side Manchester United.

The Reds of Manchester are planning to sign a new center forward ahead of the 2023/24 season and the Nigerian has been on their signing list alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Oshimen is having a fertile season banging in 23 goals before 30 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side this season.

His two goals out of three in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16 Champions League second leg were enough to pull the Gli Azzurri to the quarter-finals.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything, he said as quoted by Goal.

“I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together.”

A factor that could contradict United’s bid for the 24-year-old is Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli club president, earlier in February he said: “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale.”

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts”, he concluded

Oshimen has been majorly linked to clubs across Europe namely Paris-Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.