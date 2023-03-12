Osimhen, good enough for Real Madrid — Super Eagles coach, Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro believes that Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen is at the level required to play for Real Madrid and other top clubs in the Premier League.

Over the past few weeks, Osimhen has been heavily linked to the Premier League with Manchester United highly tipped to scoop the free-scoring Nigerian forward.

Osimhen is having a blistering campaign for his clubside, having scored 21 goals in 26 appearances for Napoli this season.

On whether Osimhen is aiming to play for teams like Real Madrid, Peseiro was quoted as saying by Sportitalia: “I’m sure: Victor will go to play for clubs like Real Madrid, he can reach those levels.”

Osimhen recently hinted on his aspiration to play for a Premier League club, and Peseiro said he’s convinced that the 24-year-old has what it takes for the English topflight.

“He can play for any top club in the world, whether it’s in the Premier League or elsewhere.

“I don’t know if he’ll win the Ballon d’Or, but I’ll say this: he’ll certainly win the top scorer many times. Because he has an impressive scoring ability.

“And not only that, the qualities that impress me about him are more and more,” Peseiro stressed.

Peseiro was in attendance at the Diego Maradona Stadium to watch both Osimhen and Ademola Lookman square off.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of Napoli with both Nigerian players on parade.