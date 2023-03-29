Ortom seeks forgiveness, forgives his offenders

…withdraws suit challenging Zam’s victory

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday sought the forgiveness of those he might have offended in the course of serving the state and the country just as he also extended forgiveness to those who might have offended him in his course of service.

The Governor who addressed the media shortly after a meeting with selected stakeholders from Benue North West District and members of his senatorial campaign organisation in Makurdi also announced the withdrawal of his suit challenging the result of his senatorial election won by the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate.

The Governor who pointed out the flaws of the February 25, 2023 senatorial election explained that his decision to withdrawal his suit was in the interest of peace but without prejudice to cases filed by other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members.

While recalling his 40 eventually years of service to the state and country in general, Governor Ortom said, “as a key political player in Benue State whose career has spanned over 40 years, the grace of God has taken me to key positions at the local, state and national levels within which period I rose to become a local government chairman, state secretary, state deputy chairman and national auditor of PDP, Minister of the Federal Republic and now I am a two-term Governor.

“I will forever remain grateful to Almighty God and the people of Benue State. God’s mercy and blessings have indeed enabled me to attain these heights.”

He commended the resilience of Benue people who went out to vote during the last elections “despite the glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might” and thanked the PDP in the state for all its support.

He said “it has been an honour to serve the people of Benue State as Governor. Within this period, I have executed the mandate given to me by God almighty through Benue people and I will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs me. In the course of serving the state, I have always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law.

“Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West Senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal. As the Bible says in John 3:27 ‘A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven.’

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP.

“As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment.

“Let me reassure the people of Benue State that as Governor, I will continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of my tenure on May 29, 2023.

“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me.”