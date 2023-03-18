Ortom loses govt house polling units to APC

Governor Samuel Ortom has lost the two polling units in Benue State Government House in Makurdi to the All Progressives Congress.

APC governorship candidate, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia polled 130 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, who scored 43 votes at the Arts theatre polling unit 011.

At the Protocol polling unit 022, APC scored 36 votes while PDP scored 10 votes.

Ortom is one of the seven governors who lost their senatorial bids and he is also a member of the G-5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.