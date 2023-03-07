Ortom extends staff retirement age of three educational institutions

Gov Ortom, flanked by his Deputy, Deputy Speaker and the AG

…says bill extending Benue teachers’ retirement to 65 before Assembly

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Tuesday signed into law the Bill extending the retirement age of the Academic and non-Academic staff of Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo, College of Education Katsina-Ala and College of Education Oju from 60 to 65 years

Presenting the bills for the Governor’s assent, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, represented by his Deputy, Chris Adaji explained that the bills are known as the Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Benue State Polytechnic Law cap 160 Benue State Law 2004, to harmonise the retirement age of civil servants in the Polytechnic and Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Benue State College of Education Katsina-Ala, Law cap 37 Laws of Benue State 2004 to harmonise the retirement age of civil servants in the College as well as the Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Benue State College of Education Oju Law, cap 38, Laws of Benue State 2004 to harmonise the retirement age of civil servants in the College and other matters therewith.

The Speaker said the passage of the Executive Bill was sequel to their presentation to the House by the Executive “and we accorded speedy attention to them.”

Receiving the Bills, Governor Ortom thanked the Ninth Assembly for always according deserving attention to Bills sent to it saying the disposition of the House had in no small measure helped the government achieve set targets.

He said the state government was toeing the path of the Federal Government “which has already commenced the implementation of the policy. So the lecturers and workers in the affected institutions who have been praying to have the extension in place can now heave a sigh of relief because it has been done.”

The Governor also announced that the state government has sent another bill to the House to extend the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years as recently provided by law.